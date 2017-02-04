Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

The regulars and a few new riders gather behind Pee Dee Bicycle for the weekly Light Up The Night Ride at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The rides always end at a local restaurant or bar. “It’s like a rolling party of adults who are tired of acting like adults,” Dan Aguilar of the shop says. He said the ride serves several purposes - a social gathering, exercise and educating the cyclists and motorists. Aguilar said a common misconception is bicyclists should ride on the sidewalks but that’s illegal. He added the state just passed an anti-harassment law classifying bicyclists as vulnerable road users making it illegal for motorists to throw things, yell or honk their horns at bicyclists. “The state has taken a very hard stance that the road is designed for all road users to operate, day and night,” he said. There’s three divisions - one group rides 35 miles, one 30 miles and another social rider group goes about 12 miles.