Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum
The grand strand celebrates the year of rooster at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Museum Saturday. The Free Family Day event consists of different activities in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Participants got to watch dragon and lion dance, make lanterns, have their names written in Chinese, enjoy Chinese music, learn about Chinese culture through exhibitions and various other activities.Aria Hangyu Chen ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter:@aria_chy