Hundreds are 'Freezin' for a Reason' at 2017 Polar Plunge

Members of the Horry County Democratic Party's Gun Sense Action Committee gathered on a North Oak Street sidewalk, advocating for sensible gun laws across from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center where a gun show was being held Sunday afternoon. Rosemary Wolfe said that the group was not rallying against the right to own guns, only for sensible laws that would keep firearms out of the hands of people who might use them for evil deeds. The committee supports recent state legislation filed by Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston County) that would close a loophole and make it illegal to sell or give a gun to someone on a terrorist watch list. The bill has been referred to the House's Judiciary Committee.