Hundreds gather at Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina

Brandon Lawrence of North Myrtle Beach High School was first in the water at the 2017 Polar Plunge. With a goal of raising $75,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event, which featured music, games on the beach and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
With a goal of raising $75000.00 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Area schools, first responders, civic groups and individual intrepid swimmers took part in the event which featured music, games on the beach, and a costume parade before the participants plunged into the sea in front of the Sands Ocean Club in Myrtle Beach. Feb. 4, 2017.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews