Update: Police arrest two suspects following convenient store robberies

Two suspects are in Horry County police custody in connection with the robberies of two convenience stores early Saturday morning.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, confirmed the arrests of a male and and female suspect, but said their names could not be released as warrants had not yet been served. One robbery happened in unincorporated Horry County while the other happened in Myrtle Beach city limits, she said.
The first robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a Circle K convenient store at 62nd Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass, which is an area under Horry County police jurisdiction, according to Sgt. Shannon Castle with Myrtle Beach police.
The incident is listed as an armed robbery on Horry County police online records.
The second robbery happened shortly afterward about 3 a.m. at a Scotchman on Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, Sgt. Castle said.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incidents.
Dotson confirmed the incidents were connected and said the HCPD and MBPD were working together on the investigation. She said more information would be released once warrants had been served.
Comments