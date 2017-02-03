North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosts Black History Triavia Bowl

Students from North Myrtle Beach High Chanel Cox, Chekeydah Belin, and Sky Solomon, compete in Black History Trivia at North Myrtle Beach High School. The North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosted a Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, with a Freshmen/Sophomore team competing against the Junior/Seniors in an effort to encourage students to learn more cultural history. Feb. 3, 2017.
North Myrtle Beach 10th sophomore Shyanne Bellamy presses her buzzer to respond to a question in the Black History Trivia Bowl. The North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosted a Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, with a Freshmen/Sophomore team competing against the Junior/Seniors in an effort to encourage students to learn more cultural history. Feb. 3, 2017.
Theo Hayes of WMBF news asks the questions in the Black History Trivia Bowl at North Myrtle Beach High School. The North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosted a Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, with a Freshmen/Sophomore team competing against the Junior/Seniors in an effort to encourage students to learn more cultural history. Feb. 3, 2017.
Advisor Tory Gibson watches the Black History Trivia Bowl at North Myrtle Beach High School. The North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosted a Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, with a Freshmen/Sophomore team competing against the Junior/Seniors in an effort to encourage students to learn more cultural history. Feb. 3, 2017.
Randy "B Flat" Gamble sings during the Black History Trivia Bowl at North Myrtle Beach High School. The North Myrtle Beach High School Multicultural Club hosted a Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, with a Freshmen/Sophomore team competing against the Junior/Seniors in an effort to encourage students to learn more cultural history. Feb. 3, 2017.
Freshmen and sophomore students: Monica Garcia, Justin McKoy and Shyanne Bellamy compete against the juniors and seniors in the North Myrtle Beach High School Black History Trivia Bowl on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
