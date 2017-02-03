The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 6 - 12

Joel Allen takes a look at what's to do and see in the Myrtle Beach area this week.
Joel Allen for The Sun News

Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.

Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

Former NBA player Chris Herren gave a presentation at Myrtle Beach High School Thursday afternoon about the dangers of substance abuse. "Eight years in a row I took a chance at dying every day," said Herren during an interview. After struggling with heroin addiction for eight years, Herren became clean and has stayed sober since 2008. Since then Herren has traveled around the country and gives talks to raise awareness on the negative impacts of substance abuse. He hopes to get the youth to think of their own stories and school education will focus more on prevention.

