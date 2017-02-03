Missing 28-year-old woman’s body found in car submerged near Galivants Ferry

A woman’s body was found in a car near Galivants Ferry on Friday afternoon.
Lt. Raul Denis confirmed that the Horry County Police were assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol on the scene of a woman’s body found in a car in a ditch filled with water near the intersection of Pee Dee Road and Hidden Acres Lane.
Horry County Police tweeted that the woman was missing 28-year-old and no foul play was suspected. The Horry County Fire Rescue Vive teams also assisted in getting the car out of the ditch.
The woman’s name was not released.
HCPD Officers on scene of accident on Pee Dee Rd. Missing 28 year old woman found in car. No foul play suspected, SCHP en-route.— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 3, 2017
Pee Dee Road at Gunters Island Road is blocked in both directions for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The Sun News has a reporter and photographer on the scene and will have more on this breaking story.
