Missing 28-year-old woman’s body found in car submerged near Galivants Ferry

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach Pause

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:11 Girl Scout's efforts leads to funeral for unclaimed remains of 72 people

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:57 Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom