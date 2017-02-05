What you need to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Feb. 6

‘Spring Home Show’ warms up weekend at convention center
The Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association’s 37th annual “Spring Home Show” is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.
Scheduled workshops and seminars, free with show admission – for ages 16 and older, $5 daily or $10 three-day pass; and free ages 15 and younger – are:
▪ Friday – “Arranging with Birds, Butterflies and More,” noon; “Make America Colorful Again,” 1 p.m.; “Raspberry Ganache Tart,” 2 p.m.; “Lawn Care,” 3 p.m.; and “Solar 101,” 4 p.m.
▪ Saturday – “Fundamentals of Interior Design,” noon; “Raspberry Window Cookie,” 1 p.m. with Blount; “Gearing Up Your Outdoor Living Space for Spring,” 2 p.m.; and “Bows & Wreath Making 101,” 3 p.m.
▪ Sunday – “Make America Colorful Again,” 1 p.m.; “Vegetable Gardening,” 2 p.m.; and “Fundamentals of Interior Design,” 3 p.m.
Details at 843-438-4124 or springshow.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org.
Presentation on river planned for Saturday
2017 Waccamaw Conference – “Innovation on the River: Past, Present, and Future,” 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway – also with Winyah Rivers Foundation and its Waccamaw Riverkeeper program, and North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, and Coastal Waccamaw Stormwater Education Consortium. Free. 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
Stamp and Postcard show comes to Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and along Intracoastal Waterway, next to The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill. Free admission. 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
Craft Fair to benefit food bank
Craft Fair benefiting Lowcountry Food Bank, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, close to the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach Campus, and to Pampas Drive and The Market Common. 843-286-2580, or email mzdavis@gmavt.net.
