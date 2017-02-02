L.W. Paul Living History gives chicken rice demonstartion

L.W. Paul Living History gave a demonstration on how people on the farm made chicken rice from 1900-1955 on Thursday. Families prepared the rice outside when they needed to cut wood in the forest.
Aria Hangyu Chen
ahchen@mcclatchy.com
A branch could be used to lift the hot cast iron lid.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
Wood was the essential fuel for cooking.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
L.W. Paul Living History gave a demonstration on how people on the farm made chicken rice from 1900 - 1955 Thursday. Families prepared the rice outside when they needed to cut wood in the forest.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
L.W. Paul Living History gave a demonstration on how people on the farm made chicken rice from 1900 - 1955 Thursday. Families prepared the rice outside when they needed to cut wood in the forest.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
Farm staff demonstrated to the public how to use wood cutting tools like a two-man saw and an axe.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy
The simple dish consists of chicken, onion, rice, lard, water, salt and pepper.
Aria Hangyu Chen / ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter: @aria_chy