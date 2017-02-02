Jane Doe 3’s home destroyed by fire

A recreational vehicle that was home to Jane Doe 3, a woman suing Horry County and its police department in a high-profile case, was destroyed by fire on Friday at the Bucksport Marina.
Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Horry County Police Department responded to the scene but then turned the investigation over to officials with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the county police report said.
The incident type is listed as arson/ arson-first degree on the police report, which says the call for emergency personnel went out shortly before 4 p.m.
Thom Berry, SLED spokesman, said the agency is “often called in to help determine the cause of a fire.”
Berry said he needed to check with investigators on details of the case before commenting further.
Jane Doe 3 told the officer she was inside the RV park office when the manager began screaming that her camper was on fire. She thought her mother was inside at the time, but the mother was visiting with a neighbor.
The police report noted that security cameras are located in the RV park and available to law enforcement for inspection.
Jane Doe 3 is one of five women who sued the police and county in civil lawsuits claiming sexual harassment or assault by a former detective.
The first case involving Jane Doe 1 was scheduled to begin trial this week, but a settlement was reached Tuesday for an unspecified amount of money.
James B. Moore, III, the lawyer representing Jane Doe 3, declined to comment on the investigation.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
