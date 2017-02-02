Brush fire threatened Socastee apartment; blaze under investigation

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Cimerron Square at 3:50 p.m. Thursday when a brush fire threatened two apartment buildings.
The brush fire melted the vinyl sidings at the back of the buildings off of Socastee Boulevard, but the fire did not venture inside the structures, according to Battalion Chief Neal Bell.
The fire has been extinguished, but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No injuries were reported and residents were outside of their homes when crews arrived.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
