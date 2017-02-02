Is your child’s teacher one of the ‘Top 10’ in Horry County?

Horry County Schools has announced the top 10 semi-finalists for Teacher of the Year.
The contenders are:
- Kelly Vogel, Aynor Elementary School
- Melanie McClure, Aynor High School
- Kim Duke, Burgess Elementary School
- Laura Hickman, Green Sea Floyds Middle School
- Eugene Bellamy Jr., Loris Middle School
- Andolyn Herndon, North Myrtle Beach High School
- Whitney Glenn, Pee Dee Elementary School
- Laura Smith, Socastee Elementary School
- James Bailey, Socastee High School
- Maryam Fischer, St. James High School
The finalists will be interviewed by a Teacher of the Year committee and whittled down to five contenders in March. The winner will be announced in May.
How is the winner chosen?
The top 10 teachers are nominated to the committee by their schools, and must submit their biography, educational background and personal teaching theory to be considered.
They’re interviewed by a committee, made up of administrators, principals and former teachers of the year, during which they’re required to show how they’ve used data and strategies to ensure growth in their classrooms.
The finalists are pared down to five in March, and after undergoing classroom observations by the committee, a winner is chosen and announced in May.
“Teaching is a bit like mission work,” said Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton. “People do it because they feel a calling to do it, because there aren’t always monetary rewards. So teacher of the year provides an opportunity for public accolades.”
