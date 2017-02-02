Local

2:40 PM

Longer winter or not? Here is a groundhog roundup

By Steve Palisin

Punxsutawney (Pa.) Phil, Buckeye Chuck (Ohio), and Dunkirk (N.Y.) Dave, all saw their shadows, seeing no early end to wintry weather.

However, General Beauregard Lee (Ga.), Sir Walter Wally (N.C.), Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chuck, Connecticut Chuckles, Staten Island (N.Y.) Chuck, Wiarton (Ontario) Willie, and Shubenacadie Sam of Nova Scotia, all disented. They did not see their shadows, each calling for an early end to wintry weather — not that we haven't already been basking in springlike conditions here already — Daffodils and yellow jasmine flowers are smiling in our yard.

