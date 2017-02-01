Five rooms burglarized in one day at NMB resort. Police seek two suspects.

North Myrtle Beach police are seeking the public’s help to identify and track down two men who are wanted for questioning in connection to multiple burglaries reported at the Avista Resort.
On Jan. 21 around 2:56 p.m., officers responded to the resort at 300 N. Ocean Blvd. in reference to a burglary from earlier in the day, according to a police report.
The complainants told police they were packed to leave, went to breakfast around 9 a.m. and when they returned to their room around 2 p.m., they noticed items were missing from their suitcase, the report stated. A woman told officers she was missing three electronic tablets and an OtterBox, valued at a total of $650.
Minutes later, more complainants at the resort told police they had just returned to their room to find a small computer, valued at $150, missing from a suitcase, according to a separate report.
Officers were called back to the resort later that day around 8:53 p.m. for another reported burglary. In that incident report, a woman told police she and her mother had left their room around 11 a.m. and, after they returned at 7:45 p.m., she noticed her iPad Pro and Panasonic Lumix camera, valued at a total of $1,300, were missing from their bags.
Money and other items in the room were not disturbed, she told police in the report.
Police were called back to the resort for two more reported thefts the following morning. A man told police he and his wife went out for breakfast and returned around 3 p.m. on Jan. 21 only to discover their iPad tablet, a backpack and a Motorolla 2-way radio, valued at a total of $3,550, were missing.
The man’s radio was later found in a stairwell and was shipped back to him, according to the report.
While at the resort, officers also spoke to other complainants who reported a $200 Samsung tablet was taken from their room when they went out for breakfast on Jan. 21.
Police reviewed entry logs to the rooms and identified 25-year-old Kristopher Gore, of Little River, as a possible suspect who had access to a key that was used to open the rooms multiple times that afternoon, according to reports. Another key used to access rooms was missing from the resort, officers noted.
Two other potential suspects were seen on security cameras and police want to question them in regards to the multiple burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact the NMB Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments