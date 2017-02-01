Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, but this one is under control

A large fire issuing a huge plume of smoke between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is a controlled burn being conducted by the South Carolina Forestry Commission, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling.
Dowling says the active fire around Edge Road and S.C. 90 in the area of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 and Watertower Road.
“Smoke is lingering in Highway 22 between Highway 90 and Highway 31,” Dowling said, but the fire is under control.
Doug Wood, director of communications at the Forestry Commission, said that there were at least four large-scale controlled burns between Georgetown and the Myrtle Beach areas scheduled for Wednesday. The prescribed burns were scheduled to be at least 100 acres or more.
“If you’re seeing smoke it’s almost guaranteed that you’re seeing it from these big prescribed burns,” Wood said.
N MYRTLE BEACH DPS:Smoke lingering due to fires outside of our area NO active fires within City limits or immediate area outside City limits— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) February 1, 2017
Controlled burns can be employed to reduce hazardous fuels, “protecting human communities from extreme fires;” minimize “the spread of pest insects and disease;” remove “unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem;” provide “forage for game;” improve “habitat for threatened and endangered species;” recycle “nutrients back to the soil;” and, promote “the growth of trees, wildflowers and other plants,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The controlled burn near North Myrtle Beach was also evident with widespread smoke in the area Tuesday.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue advised the public that there were “NO active fires within City limits or immediate area outside” NMB, Tuesday evening as the controlled burn progressed outside the city.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments