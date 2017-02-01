Burn ban lifted for unincorporated Horry County

A burn ban issued Monday for unincorporated areas of Horry County has been lifted, according to a news release from county officials.
The ban was put into effect because of the dangerous combination of low relative humidity and wind speeds, but due to the improvement of conditions, the ban was lifted Wednesday morning, officials said.
Horry County government has a policy allowing officials to institute outdoor burn bans whenever there’s a statewide red flag alert or if weather conditions appear favorable for wildfires.
For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at 843-915-5190.
