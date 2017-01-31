Carolina Forest High School student charged after gun was brought to campus

Horry County police took a student into custody at Carolina Forest High School, after a gun was brought on campus Tuesday.
The 17-year-old female student brought a pistol in a car, but it never left the vehicle, according to Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson.
“It was never inside the school; it never left her car,” Dotson said.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton said that school administration received an anonymous tip about the incident before the student arrived.
Britton said school officials did not know the intent for bringing the weapon, but the school was never on lockdown and the student was taken into custody by the school’s on-site officer.
The gun was seized, and no one was injured in the incident, Dotson said. The student was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas, according to jail records.
Sun News writer Christian Boschult contributed to this report.
