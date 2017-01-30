CCU takes part in homeless count

Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill (center) laughs with a group on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Destiney Bergman answers questions from Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill in exchange for a bag with socks, granola bars and few other items during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Bergman said several years ago she wrecked her car in Shallotte, N.C., and her life slowly unraveled so now she's living outside in Myrtle Beach. Scargill and a few other volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill walks a path at Withers Swash Park trying to catch up with a few homeless people during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Stephanie Southworth of Coastal Carolina University (right) listens as other volunteers fill out surveys at Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Arthur Babb tells his story of a few years bouncing from homelessness to apartments at Withers Swash Park while Kyle Jenkins of ECHO fills out a survey from the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Volunteers walk a path at Withers Swash Park toward a gathering of homeless people during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Water damaged and piled on a storm grate, photographs of a young boy are left near Withers Swash Park as volunteers participate in the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Kyle Jenkins (right) of ECHO talks with a man on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill shares a laugh with Destiney Bergman during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Bergman said several years ago she wrecked her car in Shallotte, N.C., and her life slowly unraveled so now she's living outside in Myrtle Beach. Scargill and a few other volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Coastal Carolina University volunteers Michael Scargill (left) and Hailey Minten walk with Stephanie Southworth of CCU at Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Arthur Babb (left) and Kelsie McCormick tell their story of walking from Pawleys Island overnight to giving out on a picnic table at Withers Swash Park while Kyle Jenkins of ECHO fills out a survey from the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Kyle Jenkins (left) of ECHO keeps pace with Coastal Carolina University volunteers Michael Scargill, Hailey Minten and Stephanie Southworth of CCU walking on Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Kyle Jenkins of ECHO and Stephanie Southworth of Coastal Carolina University walk to Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
A pile of children's photographs on a storm grate causes Kyle Jenkins (center) of ECHO to pause with Coastal Carolina University volunteers Hailey Minten (left) and Stephanie Southworth near Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Belongings are scattered in a shady spot at Withers Swash Park as Stephanie Southworth of Coastal Carolina University crests a hill looking for people to talk with during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Destiney Bergman (left) answers questions from Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill (center) and Kyle Jenkins of ECHO in exchange for a bag with socks, granola bars and few other items during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Bergman said several years ago she wrecked her car in Shallotte, N.C., and her life slowly unraveled so now she's living outside in Myrtle Beach. Scargill and a few other volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Coastal Carolina University volunteer Hailey Minten walks a path at Withers Swash Park trying to catch up with a few homeless people during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Arthur Babb (left) and Kelsie McCormick tell their story of walking from Pawleys Island overnight to giving out on a picnic table at Withers Swash Park while Kyle Jenkins of ECHO fills out a survey from the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Kyle Jenkins (foreground) of ECHO keeps pace with Coastal Carolina University volunteers Michael Scargill, Hailey Minten and Stephanie Southworth of CCU walking on Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
Coastal Carolina University volunteer Michael Scargill (left) laughs with a group as a woman passes on a bicycle on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk during the Housing and Urban Development Point-In-Time homeless count on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Volunteers walked the beach from the ECHO (East Carolina Homeless Organization) office at 12th Avenue North and Kings Highway to Withers Swash Park. Numbers in the count are used to lay the foundation for grants and services in the area.
