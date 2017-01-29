MBFD investigating house fire that reignited Sunday morning

The American Red Cross is assisting a Myrtle Beach family, whose 4th Avenue North home was damaged by a fire Saturday night that reignited Sunday morning.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 900 block of 4th Avenue North near Cedar Street around 9:04 p.m. Firefighters said they suspected the cause of the fire was due to a kitchen-related incident.
One person was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, but no other injuries were reported.
Crews responded to the same home 12 hours later when the fire reignited Sunday morning, according to The Sun News’ Grand Strand News Alliance partner WPDE.
The fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross reported Sunday that it is helping two adults with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging along with other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Red Cross is reminding families to check existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day, according to the Red Cross release. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.
Red Cross advises families to test the smoke alarms every month and replace the batteries when needed.
