Update: Police release more details on TD Bank robbery

Horry County police are searching for one suspect after TD Bank in Murrells Inlet was robbed Saturday afternoon, and officers are investigating whether the robbery is connected to a similiar one on Monday.
Officers responded to a hold-up alarm about 12:30 p.m. at TD Bank at 3205 U.S. 17 Business.
Several more officers just showed up. Bank was robbed about 12:30. pic.twitter.com/U2gKyYriHf— Elizabeth Townsend (@tsn_etownsend) January 28, 2017
“Upon arriving on scene, it was determined that that location was the victim of a robbery,” said Cpl. Torry Lewis with the Horry County Police Department.
A white male suspect passed a note at the counter during the incident, but there have been no reports that anyone inside at the time saw a weapon, Lewis said.
Police said white male suspect on the loose. No one was injured in the robbery. pic.twitter.com/ouAMJ11EIh— Elizabeth Townsend (@tsn_etownsend) January 28, 2017
Police have not said how many people were inside the bank, which operates until 1 p.m. on Saturdays, but did say no one was injured during the incident.
As the suspect fled area, some money spilled from a bag and scattered onto U.S. 17 Business. It was recovered at different locations alongside the road, Lewis said.
Conway National Bank on U.S. 501 in Conway was robbed on Monday by a white male suspect who passed a note to a bank employee, and officers are investigating a possible connection between that robbery and the one on Saturday, according to Cpl. Lewis.
Lewis said police are currently pursuing leads in Saturday’s incident.
Police said they will release more details when they become available. Please check back for updates on this breaking news event.
