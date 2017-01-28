High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention

Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project which will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector. Workers toppled the press box tower in anticipation of building a new one and also began ripping out parts of bleachers, which will be repaired and replaced.