Square & Round Dance Convention in Myrtle Beach

Tina Wilkins dances with Rick Wilcox in a "High Energy" square dance at the 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Sally Davis laughs as she dances in her square at the 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Conventionheld in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
The 42nd Annual South Carolina Square and Round Dance Convention is being held in Myrtle Beach this weekend at the Doubletree Resort Ocean Front. Admission fees are $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday with clinics held during the day and dances in full costume each evening from 8p.m.-11p.m.
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews