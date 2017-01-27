First Jane Doe lawsuit claiming sexual abuse by police officer goes to trial

A civil lawsuit filed against the Horry County Police Department is scheduled to begin trial on Monday, and claims that a former detective sexually assaulted a female victim whose rape case he was assigned to investigate.
Jane Doe 1 is the first of five women who claim abuse by Allen Large, who was employed by the police department for 27 years until he was fired in 2016 following a sexual harassment complaint.
This civil lawsuit was filed Dec. 22, 2015 and claims that Large “engaged in a course of coercive behavior, unwanted sexual advances, and sexual assault,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit asserts that county and police department leaders should have known about the former detective’s behavior, but failed to stop him.
The complaint also states that the department and the county did not immediately report the sexual assault allegations and condoned inappropriate officer conduct.
Large admitted in a sworn deposition taken last year that he bought wine for Doe, even though he knew she had a drinking problem.
Large also said in the deposition that he drove her across the state line into North Carolina in his police vehicle for her to pick up a prescription at a pharmacy there.
Large said she admitted to having a drug problem, but did not know if this prescription and another he filled for her at an Horry County pharmacy were for narcotics.
In addition to the civil lawsuits, Large was indicted by a grand jury in September on five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of misconduct in office.
After Large was officially charged in October, Circuit Court Judge Roger Couch released Large on a $85,000 surety bond and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device while confined to his home.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
