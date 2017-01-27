New overtime rules could have major impact locally. What would it mean for you?

What could new rules requiring overtime pay for employees making less than $47,500 a year mean for workers in the Myrtle Beach area?
For tourism, it means fewer new jobs.
For Coastal Carolina University students, it could lead to higher tuition costs to pay for a shortfall estimating nearly $1 million.
For thousands of workers employed by Horry County, it means a small pay raise for some, but stricter management rules for others.
The county’s largest employer, Horry County Schools, says they are not planning for any impact at all.
“We don’t typically work overtime anyway,” said John Gardner, the school district’s chief financial officer. “It really wasn’t an issue for us.”
Employees such as food service workers, bus drivers and maintenance workers are eligible for overtime pay, but teachers are exempt from the rules, now on hold due to a court injunction.
“And, of course, they’re not going to do anything with that thing anyway,” Gardner said of the new overtime pay rules.
The new labor rule created by the Obama administration was intended to expand required overtime pay to more than four million salaried workers nationwide.
Under the new rule, workers would get overtime if they make less than $47,500 a year.
As it currently stands, only workers who make less than $23,660 a year can qualify for overtime.
The change was supposed to go into effect Dec. 1, but was blocked by a federal judge just days before taking effect because 21 states, including South Carolina, are challenging the rule’s legality.
At Coastal Carolina, the board of trustees is grappling with how to make ends meet financially if the change occurs. A tuition increase was suggested during a December meeting.
Stacie Bowie, the university’s chief financial officer, advised the board that decisions won’t have to be made until the court challenge is decided, but prepared them for the financial impact.
“This board will have to determine if that’s something they want to absorb within tuition and then possibly forgo something else, or if it’s going to be an increase in the tuition rate,” Bowie said.
It does not appear that Horry County Schools have implemented the new rules.
Mary Anderson, the school’s chief human resources officer, said they are withholding comment until a final decision is made on the federal level.
Many businesses and government agencies put the rule into effect, while others are waiting to see what will happen in the new Trump administration.
Horry County employees are operating under the new rules that took months to shape for implementation after President Barack Obama announced the pending changes in May.
“We’re just going to hold steady with the guidelines and see how it all falls out with the court,” said Justin Powell, assistant county administrator.
With more than 2,400 county employees, Powell says about 1,800 already were exempt from the new overtime rule, which does not affect public safety officers or public works employees.
Only five county workers saw a salary increase to bump them over the new threshold, at a cost to taxpayers of less than $16,000 a year.
The National Association of Counties opposes the new overtime mandates, believing it will compromise county efforts to provide certain services.
Powell says the mandates come with a price, but is confident that internal management will keep those costs low.
“There will be times we’re paying overtime where we didn’t before, but it also becomes a management challenge for us to make sure supervisors and employees are clocking out within their hours, and managing overtime when it happens,” Powell said.
Mark Lazarus, chairman of the Horry County Council and a businessman who operates amusement parks along the Grand Strand, says the new rules could have a significant impact on the tourism industry, but he’s optimistic about the outcome.
“I don’t believe it will go into effect anyway. With Trump in office, I don’t see it happening,” Lazarus said.
It will be up to the new Trump administration whether to defend Obama’s labor rule in federal court, or appeal if the case loses.
President Donald Trump’s nominee for Labor Department secretary, Andrew F. Puzder, is an outspoken critic of the overtime mandate, the New York Times reports.
So if the court sides with the states and strikes down the rule, it’s unlikely that Puzder would seek to pursue its implementation.
In addition to the lawsuit filed by states to block the federal rule, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other organizations filed a separate lawsuit opposing the labor standard.
Brad Dean, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, called the rule an over-reach by the federal government and says it would hurt the very employees it was intended to help.
New hiring plans are being put on hold by Grand Strand business owners because they are unsure what they can afford if the Obama rules take effect, Dean said.
Dean says that regulations governing overtime were overdue for an adjustment, but went “too far, too fast” for small business owners to manage.
“Overtime laws should be fair, reasonable and adaptable to current employment trends, but unfortunately the Obama administration missed by a wide margin on all three measures,” Dean said.
Comments