"Eight years in a row I took a chance at dying every day." Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

Former NBA player Chris Herren gave a presentation at Myrtle Beach High School Thursday afternoon about the dangers of substance abuse. "Eight years in a row I took a chance at dying every day," said Herren during an interview. After struggling with heroin addiction for eight years, Herren became clean and has stayed sober since 2008. Since then Herren has traveled around the country and gives talks to raise awareness on the negative impacts of substance abuse. He hopes to get the youth to think of their own stories and school education will focus more on prevention.
Aria Hangyu Chen ahchen@mcclatchy.com / Twitter:@aria_chy

