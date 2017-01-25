Hurricane Matthew causes $93,000 in work to Conway high athletic track

Horry County Schools could spend another $93,000 for renovations to the Conway High School athletic track thanks to Hurricane Matthew.
The track’s surface was exposed, graded and ready to be paved before Hurricane Matthew flooded the grounds and saturated the soil, causing the ground to become too unstable to resurface.
During a facilities committee meeting Monday, Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe said the facilities department had consulted with several engineers who suggested that installing drains to wick out the moisture was the best solution.
We’re very near the end, we’ve just hit a bad stroke of luck. Mark Wolfe, executive director of facilities
Letting it dry out by itself would take several months and require temperatures in the 80s or 90s, Wolfe said.
“We could pave in a day,” said Wolfe. “We’re very near the end, we’ve just hit a bad stroke of luck.”
The work will cost around $93,000 in addition to the current project budget of $700,000, and push the work’s completion date past the start of track season in mid-Febuary.
Other renovations at the track include lighting and a drainage system meant to prevent future flooding from occurring.
The expanded scope of work will require approval of the full board.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
