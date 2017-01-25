Find out how to watch Oscar nominated movies and documentaries

The 89th Academy Awards are scheduled for Feb. 26 with host Jimmy Kimmel. Find out what movies are nominated for which categories and find out how to catch up on your favorites.
Movies
‘Hell or High Water’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original screenplay, best picture, best editing, best supporting actor (Jeff Bridges)
- How to watch online: Rent it on FandangoNOW, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Captain Fantastic’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actor (Viggo Mortensen)
- How to watch it online: Rent it on YouTube, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, or iTunes
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘The Lobster’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original screenplay
- How to watch it online: Rent it on iTunes or Vudu; stream it on Amazon Prime
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Loving’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actress (Ruth Negga)
- How to watch it online: Buy it on Amazon or iTunes
‘Florence Foster Jenkins’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actress (Meryl Streep), best costume design
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Vudu
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Arrival’
- What it’s nominated for: Best director, best picture, best cinematography, best editing, best sound editing, best production design, best sound mixing, best adapted screenplay
- How to watch it online: Buy it on iTunes beginning Jan. 31, buy it on Amazon beginning Feb. 14
‘Zootopia’
- What it’s nominated for: Best animated feature
- How to watch it online: Rent it on iTunes or Vudu; stream it on Netflix
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Kubo and the Two Strings’
- What it’s nominated for: Best visual effects, best animated feature
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Vudu or iTunes
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Sully’
- What it’s nominated for: Best sound editing
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Vudu
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Nocturnal Animals’
- What it’s nominated for: Best supporting actor (Michael Shannon)
- How to watch it online: Buy it on FandangoNOW starting Feb. 7
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Manchester by the Sea’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actor (Casey Affleck), best supporting actress (Michelle Williams), best supporting actor (Lucas Hedges), best director (Kenneth Lonergan), best original screenplay, best picture
- How to watch it online: Purchase it on FandangoNOW and Amazon starting Feb. 7
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Hacksaw Ridge’
- What it’s nominated for: Best director (Mel Gibson), best actor (Andrew Garfield), best picture, best editing, best sound mixing, best sound editing
- How to watch it online: Buy it on FandangoNOW, Google Play and Amazon starting Feb. 7
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’
- What it’s nominated for: Best sound mixing
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Epix, Amazon Prime or Hulu
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘The Jungle Book’
- What it’s nominated for: Best visual effects
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Vudu or iTunes; stream it on Netflix
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Hail, Caesar!’
- What it’s nominated for: Best production design
- How to watch it online: Stream it on HBO
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Deepwater Horizon’
- What it’s nominated for: Best sound editing, best visual effects
- How to watch it online: Rent in on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu or Google Play
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Star Trek Beyond’
- What it’s nominated for: Best makeup and hairstying
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Google Play, Vudu, iTunes or Amazon
‘Moonlight’
- What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director (Barry Jenkins), best supporting actress (Naomie Harris), best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali), best adapted screenplay, best film editing, best original score, best cinematography (James Laxton)
- How to watch it online: Buy it on iTunes and Vudu
‘Elle’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actress (Isabelle Huppert)
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Netflix
‘Trolls’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original song ( ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ )
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Netflix; buy it on iTunes
‘Allied’
- What it’s nominated for: Best costume design
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Netflix; buy it on iTunes
‘Suicide Squad’
- What it’s nominated for: Best makeup and hairstyling
- How to watch it online: Buy it on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon
- How to rent the DVD or Blu-ray: Redbox
‘Doctor Strange’
Documentaries
‘O.J.: Made in America’
- What it’s nominated for: Best domumentary feature
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Hulu; rent it on Amazon or iTunes
‘13TH’
- What it’s nominated for: Best documentary feature
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Netflix
‘Life, Animated’
- What it’s nominated for: Best documentary feature
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Vudu; stream it on Amazon Prime; buy it on iTunes
‘Jim: The James Foley Story’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original song ( ‘The Empty Chair’ )
- How to watch it online: Rent it on Google Play, Amazon or Vudu; stream it on HBO
‘The White Helmets’
- What it’s nominated for: Best documentary short subject
- How to watch it online: Stream it on Netflix
‘Fire at Sea’
- What it’s nominated for: Best documentary feature
- How to watch it online: Buy it on iTunes and Amazon
‘I Am Not Your Negro’
- What it’s nominated for: Best documentary feature
- How to watch it online: But it in iTunes
Movies still in the theatre
‘Fences’
- What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best actor (Denzel Washington), best supporting actress (Viola Davis), best adapted screenplay
‘Hidden Figures’
- What it’s nominated for: Best adapted screenplay, best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), best picture
‘Jackie’
- What it’s nominated for: Best actress (Natalie Portman), best original score, best costume design
‘20th Century Women’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original screenplay
‘Moana’
- What it’s nominated for: Best original song ( ‘How Far I’ll Go’ )
‘Passengers’
- What it’s nominated for: Best production design, best original score
‘Silence’
- What it’s nominated for: Best cinematography (Rodrigo Preito)
‘Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them’
- What it’s nominated for: Best production design, best costume design
‘Rogue One’
- What it’s nominated for: Best sound mixing, best visual effects
