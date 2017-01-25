Group says Myrtle Beach parking changes are ‘no compromise at all’

After Myrtle Beach made changes to its paid parking Tuesday, county residents who have advocated for free parking said it’s not enough.
“It’s obviously no compromise at all. It’s just a veiled attempt to keep the Golden Mile as a private beach,” said Rich Malzone, a member of parking activism group Keep Myrtle Beaches Free, Clean and Safe.
The group popped up after Myrtle Beach instituted city-wide paid parking last year. The change angered many residents of Carolina Forest and other parts of Horry County who were accustomed to parking for free along the Golden Mile, a residential stretch of beach from 31st to 53rd avenues North.
Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday to amend parking and expand the options attached to a $100 non-resident parking decal. The annual pass now allows visitors to park in any metered space from 21st Avenue North to Sixth Avenue South, as well as all of the beach access lots from 69th to 77th avenues North. But council declined to cut the paid parking season short by a month in residential areas like the Golden Mile.
“This easily could have been resolved if they had included the metered blocks at the end of the numbered streets between 21st [Avenue North] and 68th [Avenue North],” said Forrester Morgan, another member of Keep Myrtle Beaches Free, Clean and Safe. “It’s nice that they extended some sort of compromise, but we don’t consider it a good one by any means.”
The group previously reached out to Horry County Council for help on the matter, and Councilman Johnny Vaught, who has been involved in brokering an agreement, said the change was a “baby step” in working for a compromise.
“I wasn’t really very pleased with it,” he said. “It wasn’t what we thought was gonna happen.”
Vaught said he had hoped for the paid parking season to be shortened. He also said the non-resident decal was fairly priced — but only if it offered universal access to metered spots. “It should give them the same rights to park as the Myrtle Beach residents have,” he said.
Vaught added, “We’re gonna keep working on that and trying to make inroads with [city council].”
In retaliation, Malzone said the county should drop support for the traffic loop during Bikefest, a rally during Memorial Day weekend.
The event has involved, in recent years, a set loop for bikers visiting Myrtle Beach to ride in. That traffic loop partially runs through unincorporated sections of Horry County.
“The bikers don’t come to Myrtle Beach to visit Carolina Forest,” Malzone said, adding that his feelings do not reflect the larger parking group.
But Vaught disagreed, and said the strategy would only escalate the situation.
“We’re not gonna get into a tit-for-tat thing, not at all,” he said.
Currently, paid parking is suspended across Myrtle Beach and will start again in the spring.
As he took a phone call from The Sun News on Wednesday, Morgan said he was visiting the beach on the Golden Mile.
“I’m in the part of the beach they don’t want us in, enjoying the few free months we get to be here,” he said.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
