Police investigate shooting at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
A bullet is at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
A K-9 officer from Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
From his back porch, a man watches as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
A bullet slug is at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
Women go under the tape to Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
A spent shell is at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
A man and woman's shadow is cast by a bullet in a parking space at Carver Street Apartments on 1300 Spivey St. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, as Myrtle Beach Police investigate the scene of a shooting. No one was wounded and one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police.
