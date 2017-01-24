Crews battle back-to-back afternoon fires in Myrtle Beach area

Two house fires kept fire rescue crews busy in the Myrtle Beach area Tuesday afternoon, but officials say no one was injured in either blaze.
Embers from a debris burn sparked a mobile home fire that destroyed an unoccupied structure on Racepath Street at 2:30 p.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
“According to the owner, he was burning some debris toward the back of the structure and the wind took some of the embers and got it in under the house and it subsequently caught on fire,” Evans said at the scene. The owner called 911, he added.
Crews arrived on scene to see the home fully engulfed in flames, Evans said. The fire had spread to trees near the home, crews were able to extinguish the flames before the fire spread.
Crews are on scene of a working fire at 1677 Racepatch. First engine on scene reporting the residence is well involved.— MBFD (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 24, 2017
“Crews put it out within about a 20-minute time period,” Evans said. “There was nobody in the building at the time. It was a vacant home.”
As crews finished dousing the few remaining hotspots that lingered at the home in the Racepath community, Horry County Fire Rescue was called to another mobile home fire on Tulip Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem said a small kitchen fire sparked inside the home, but occupants made it out to safety.
Ten-year-old Bobby Eller said he was just returning home from school and stepping off of the bus when he saw his best friend’s mother running around her home as smoke towered from its roof into the sky above.
Crews are on the scene of another mobile home fire on Tulip Dr. Fire seems to be out. Started in the kitchen. @TheSunNews pic.twitter.com/9oDgC9czGA— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) January 24, 2017
“As soon as I got off the bus, I threw my bookbag down and ran to help,” he said. “She was like, ‘help, help, help’ and I ran and grabbed the water hose.”
Residents at the scene used the hose to start dousing the flames as firefighters pulled up.
Crews arrived and “got it under control very quick,” Van Aernem said.
When asked what spurred him to rush to his neighbors’ aid, Eller said, “It was my best friend.”
The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupants.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
