Trash could cost you more after officials raise rates

The Horry County Solid Waste Authority voted Tuesday to raise rates by $7 this summer with the possibility of smaller annual rates to meet a projected shortfall of nearly $21 million by the year 2024.
The unanimous vote comes after the board delayed a decision in December in order to consult with city and county officials on the increase.
Several rate schedules originally considered to raise fees gradually or in lump sums by $14 to $20 a ton were scraped for the smaller increase.
The plan chosen increases solid waste tipping fees from $29 to $36 for the 2017 fiscal year beginning this summer, and then one additional dollar in the next fiscal year.
The one time increase per ton also raises yard waste $2.50, mixed construction $1.50, tires $10, clean wood $4, shingles $1, concrete and asphalt $5 and land-clearing debris $4.
“Most people think it’s the best scenario we had,” said Pam Creech, chair of the Solid Waste Authority board.
How the increase affects consumers will be up to cities that provide garbage pick-up and private companies that provide pick-up to county residents as to whether and how much rates will increase later this year. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are considering how they might absorb the costs for residents.
Danny Knight, executive director of the authority, said the rate increase is not to hire more employees or new programs, but to generate funds needed to continue operations.
“This falls in line with what the cities suggested. We took a small bite,” Knight said.
The landfill is projected to close when it reaches capacity in 2043.
By scaling back the increase to one smaller lump sum, the board said they will have to continue examining operations and income in the following years, to determine if future rate increases will be warranted.
One bad year in growth means less income for the landfill, which could result in higher rates.
The increases were based on a study commissioned by the authority that showed Horry County has some of the lowest tipping fees in the area, including $29 for solid waste. That fee has not been raised since 1999.
The average fee for surrounding areas is $43 per ton of solid waste.
