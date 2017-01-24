Local school joins national school choice week

St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach isn’t just for Catholics.
“I’m friends with a girl in sixth grade,” said eighth grade St. Andrews student Elizabeth Weinberg. “I think she’s Buddhist. She was telling me about it. I didn’t know anything about Buddhism and I thought it was super interesting.”
Weinberg herself is not Catholic, but Jewish. After attending Ocean Bay Middle School for two years, her parents enrolled her at St. Andrew.
“You have to find a school that works for you and your family and I feel like St. Andrew does that for me,” she said.
But going to a private school wouldn’t have been possible without school choice, which allows students and parents to attend a private school, home school, or attend a public school in a different attendance area than where the student resides.
Weinberg’s mother, Anne Weinberg, said she’s noticed some differences between Ocean Bay Middle School and St. Andrew.
“Ocean Bay Middle School was quite huge,” said Anne. “Even in the curriculum I’ve noticed some differences as well. There’s much less emphasis on using the iPad for homework compared to the public school where they use the iPad for everything.”
Anne Weinberg noted St. Andrew offered more creative writing assignments than Ocean Bay, but said that Ocean Bay was still a good school with some great teachers.
St. Andrew Development Director Jenna Cunningham’s children have gone to both private and public school and some have attended the International Baccalaureate program at Socastee High School.
It’s not just a private or home-schooling issue; it absolutely affects public schools as well. Jenna Cunningham
The IB program, like Advanced Placement classes, offers more challenging course work and is offered in the last two years of high school.
“If we didn’t have national school choice ability, my kids would not have been able to go to Socastee to attend that IB program,” she said. “My children were in the Myrtle Beach attendance area, and we had to do an out of district or out of attendance area waiver with the Horry County school board for them to allow my children permission to attend Socastee High School.”
The only other high school in the district to offer the IB program is Aynor High School.
“The key to remember when you talk about school choice, it’s not just the ability for you to attend a private school or for you to home-school your kids,” said Cunningham. “It’s actually the ability for you to make a choice to attend a different public school because they have a particular program that you want to participate in. It’s not just a private or home-schooling issue; it absolutely affects public schools as well.”
St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach is holding a public event Wednesday at 11 a.m. to raise awareness for school choice.
