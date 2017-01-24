Myrtle Beach announces big changes for downtown

People gather to hear the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes (center) announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Jack Thompson (center) listens as Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Thompson's gallery and studio is located in the area to be redeveloped.
Tears well in her eyes as Natalie Litsey talks about Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announcement the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Litsey owns Natalia's Bar & Grill. Her business is located in the area to be redeveloped.
Gayna Creamer Coffee (left) listens to Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announce the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. Coffee said she's homeless and doesn't see how the plans would affect her. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
A mural of a Jack Thompson photograph on the wall in Nance Plaza is the site of Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announcement the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Natalie Litsey (third from left) listens as Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Litsey owns Natalia's Bar & Grill. Her business is located in the area to be redeveloped.
The balloons are popped as people gather by Jack Thompson Studios and Gallery after Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Thompson's gallery and studio is located in the area to be redeveloped.
The city presents renderings of what the superblcok could be after a library is built and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museumis open on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Natalie Litsey goes to her business after Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announces the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Litsey owns Natalia's Bar & Grill. Her business is located in the area to be redeveloped.
Gayna Creamer Coffee (center) rests in Nance Plaza as officials gather to talk about plans for the area on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes announced the city plans to buy most of the superblock and build a library and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museum. Coffee said she's homeless and doesn't see how the plans would affect her.
The city presents renderings of what the superblcok could be after a library is built and a branch of the South Carolina Children's Museumis open on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Nance Plaza. The plaza is located at the corner of 9th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
