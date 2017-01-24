Myrtle Beach softens stance on county residents parking, but not entirely

Myrtle Beach City Council passed a measure meant to ease parking woes for visitors Tuesday, but without the mandate to shorten the paid parking season in some areas.
Non-resident parking decals, which can be bought yearly and expire on Dec. 31, will be usable in more areas then before. Previously, the $100 decals were only usable in two downtown lots at Second Avenue North and between 15th and 16th avenues North. The new plan expands that to include any metered space from 21st Avenue North to Sixth Avenue South, as well as all of the beach access lots from 69th to 77th avenues North.
But an additional option to shorten the paid parking season – ending it on Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 31 – along a residential strip called the Golden Mile failed.
“I think we need to keep it consistent with what we have right now,” Councilman Mike Lowder said, arguing that making people pay in some spots but not others would sow confusion among visitors.
Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat argued that the move would have helped the city maintain its relationship with the county, however. Many of the people in Horry County who come to Myrtle Beach visit the sand on the north end of town, along the Golden Mile.
“I agree with you it might be a little complicated, but our neighbors in Carolina Forest and other places who would be able to come to the beach … it is a way of us saying to the county we want to continue to work with you any way we can,” she said.
But council ultimately voted unanimously to approve a stripped measure that will not give north-side visitors an extra month of free parking.
