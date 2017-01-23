School board sends $1.3 million in iPad money to Conway

The Horry County school board voted Monday to allocate $1.368 million for repairs at Conway-area schools.
“I think Conway has identified many needs, and this will not take care of all of the things that need to be done in Conway, but it’s a helpful start,” said District 5 board member Janice Morreale, who chairs the board’s technology committee.
In June of 2016, Morreale suggested a one-to-two ratio of iPads to children for the third and fourth grade instead of the one-to-one ratio used at other grades in order to save money for Conway-area school repairs. That recommendation was approved, and the board voted Monday to spend the extra $1.3 million on Conway schools.
The repairs consists of replacing gym bleachers at Conway High at a cost of $750,000, and repainting the interiors of schools including Conway Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary, South Conway Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle.
The projects that received funding were chosen from a list of potential projects totaling more than $3.7 million, although the rest of the projects remain unfunded.
The vote passed with only finance committee chairman John Poston of District 8 voting against the measure.
“It was earmarked for the Conway attendance area, it never came back through finance and wasn’t spread equally across the needs of the district,” said Poston, who added that many schools in his district also needed work.
“We didn’t even get a change to get those needs considered,” he said. “It was all isolated to the Conway attendance area. Nothing against Conway, love and mean it, but the truth of the matter is, I was not convinced that that was high priority from a district perspective and equal distribution of money.”
But board chairman Joe DeFeo said that the district wasn’t focusing on just Conway.
“Well we’re doing a lot in the other districts,” said DeFeo. “North Myrtle Beach High School is getting a $20 million upgrade. There are other repairs that are going on a regular basis that have already been approved over the past year or year and a half or more.”
Janet Graham of District 7 represents Conway-area schools but did not attend the board meeting due to a death in the family.
