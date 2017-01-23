Myrtle Beach may strike compromise on beach parking

After months of controversy surrounding parking in Myrtle Beach, city council will consider a potential compromise Tuesday that would give non-city-residents more options.
The amended plan is the result of negotiations between city officials and some members of Horry County Council, according to Myrtle Beach and county officials. It would expand the areas out-of-town visitors could park with a yearly parking pass and shorten the season for paid parking in other spots.
“I told the [Horry County] chairman [Mark Lazarus] that city council would look at what alternatives we could come up with and this is...the option that would work,” Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said.
Lazarus could not be reached by phone Monday. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, who has spent a significant amount of time discussing the issue with county residents, said Monday morning he was waiting for city officials to act before making a comment on the specific plan.
“I think we have an agreement worked out with them that will make it much better for the county residents, in terms of paid parking,” Vaught said. “So I’d like to see what they actually do before I make a comment on it.”
The main component of the new plan would allow out-of-town visitors to park in more places with a decal that would expire each year on Dec. 31.
Currently, the $100 decals are only be usable in two downtown lots at Second Avenue North and between 15th and 16th Avenues North. The new plan expands that to include any metered space from 21st Avenue North to Sixth Avenue South, as well as all the beach access lots from 69th to 77th Avenues North.
“We felt like the fee of $100 per vehicle was within reach,” Rhodes said.
The plan would also allow the city to stop charging for parking early along the Golden Mile and in residential areas north of there. City Manager John Pedersen said the city plans to stop collecting fees for beach lots in those areas as early as Sept. 30; the paid parking season normally ends on Oct. 31.
Uproar over changes in Myrtle Beach’s parking program have plagued officials since they decided to institute paid parking on the Golden Mile, a largely residential strip of beach from 31st to 53rd Avenues North.
Vaught said that in talking with disillusioned people in the county, “we’ve worked real hard to keep this from becoming an adversarial issue.”
But residents of the county, who were used to parking for free on the Golden Mile, have lodged protest against paid parking since Myrtle Beach began rolling out an expanded program last spring. Some formed into a group, “Make Myrtle Beaches Free, Clean, and Safe,” and attended city council meetings and town halls, peppering elected officials with questions and requests to allow them free access to the sand.
Forrester Morgan, a member of the parking activism group, said they would reserve comment on the measure until city council takes action.
City officials argued that some parking along avenues in the Golden Mile had become disruptive to residents there and that Myrtle Beach residents, who pay city property taxes on vehicles registered there, really were paying for parking already.
Myrtle Beach will also address a different parking issue that arose after its first season of universal paid parking. The city plans to install parking meters or pay stations at all paid spots.
Pedersen said the city got a significant number of complaints from visitors after it implemented the Parkmobile pay-by-app system in many areas last season. In some spots, cell phone payment by app or by calling a number was the only option available to pay to park.
“Some people, you know, are more technologically savvy than others and had more trouble dealing with it,” Pedersen said. “And then some cases, legitimately, someone’s cell phone may not work in a specific area.”
Lanier Parking, the city’s contractor, will provide the additional meters and stations in exchange for a five-year extension of its contract.
Rhodes said he will vote for the paid parking changes. He expressed optimism about the resolution’s prospects in Tuesday’s meeting.
“That’s the compromise we’ve come up with from city council, and I don’t see that changing,” he said.
