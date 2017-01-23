Moody’s raises Horry County’s rating

Horry County’s credit rating got a significant boost as Moody’s Investors Services upgraded the general obligation bond rating from Aa2 to Aa1 -- the second highest possible.
That means the county can get lower interest rates on future borrowing.
“Horry County is pleased that Moody’s recognized the strength of our local economy and financial management,” said Mark Lazarus, Horry County Council chairman. “This achievement could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our highly qualified financial staff and the stewardship of all of our employees.”
Moody’s recognized the county’s sizable and diversified tax base as a credit strength. Moody’s also noted the county’s sound fund balance reserves that are bolstered by formal financial policies.
