Slow drivers, tailgating or NASCAR wannabees. What sparks your road rage?

Are you one of the nearly 80 percent of American drivers who express anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel?
According to a AAA report, about 8 million U.S. drivers have exhibited extreme instances or road rage, such as ramming another vehicle or getting out of a car to confront another driver.
However, there’s something about people driving below the speed limit in the “passing” lane that is quick to ignite the fuse of frustrated drivers.
Laws already exist to keep slow drivers out of the passing lane because it can actually be more dangerous than speeding. S.C. lawmakers cited people becoming impatient and weaving in and out of traffic in introducing a bill earlier this year that would have the Department of Transportation remind drivers on those big digital signs to get out of the left lane.
The No. 1 listed instance of road rage (51 percent) is tailgating, according the AAA report.
The Sun News wants to know what, if anything, causes you some freeway frustration:
Speaking of road rage, here’s a video that might spark it:
Todd Garvin: 843-626-0307, @BigBlueBeachBum
