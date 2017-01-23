Coastal Carolina gets assistance to help Sandy Island

Quinten Ameris of Coastal Carolina University works on a FaceBook page for residents of Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Quinten Ameris of Coastal Carolina University takes a look around the former school on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, talks with Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott while university students follow on one of the island roads on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Passing an old lock to fallow rice fields, Shonte Clement takes notes as Brooks Leibee gets video on the way to Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, leads a group of students from the university on some of the roads on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, leads a group of students from the university on some of the roads on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, looks at a quilt donated to the university from Laura Herriott on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Quinten Ameris of Coastal Carolina University stops to take notes while walking around Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford (center), an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, takes a trip to Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Shonte Clement of Coastal Carolina University writes her observations as the boat pulls up to Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford (right), an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, leads a group of students to Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Students and faculty are working on the island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford (right), an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, talks about the work he and his students plan to do on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Carrying his camera, Brooks Leibee of Coastal Carolina University looks for an angle in the morning fog on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott talks about her Sandy Island Wilma's Cottage with students from Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott (second from left) is interviewed by Coastal Carolina University students while walking on one of the island roads on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins. The students are, from left, Quinten Ameris, Brooks Leibee and Shonte Clement.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, walks to the former school on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Holding hands and praying before a computer class begins, a group on Sandy Island gather in the old school on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Brooks Leibee leaves the computer class to walk around the island in search of people willing to talk about life on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Students and faculty are working on the island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school (a chimney in need of repair shown here) and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Carrying his camera, Brooks Leibee of Coastal Carolina University gets shots of an abandoned home in the morning fog on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Coastal Carolina University was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Eric Crawford (second from right), an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, leads a group of students around Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Shonte Clement looks around while Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott talks about her Wilma's Cottage with students from Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott talks about her Sandy Island Wilma's Cottage with students from Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Quinten Ameris of Coastal Carolina University knocks the sand from his shoes before going into the former school on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
After a morning of computer classes, Coastal Carolina University's Shirra Ward (right) lead residents from the former school on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Brooks Leibee (left) and Eric Crawford, an assistant professor of music at Coastal Carolina University, walk to the former school on Sandy Island on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Crawford co-wrote the grant. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to the repairs, Coastal's Athenaeum Press is planning on producing an interactive video tour of the island with some of the residents talking about life on the island. There is also a book about the island in the plans. Sandy Island is located on the Waccamaw River near Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. It is accessible only by boat. The island population declined from 300 in the 1950s to about 60 today, according to the university. In addition to the work being done to fulfill the grant, the university is also offering free computer classes at the former school. The computer classes have been funded through an anonymous donor to CCU.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott talks about her Sandy Island Wilma's Cottage with students from Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Quinten Ameris looks around while Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott talks about her Sandy Island Wilma's Cottage with students from Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. Herriott owns and operates Wilma's Cottage, which is available for rent. The 1950s home was built by her grandfather and its name is a combination of her grandparents names -William and Mary Collins.
Janet Blackmon Morgan
jblackmon@thesunnews.com