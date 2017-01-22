Smokehouse Day at Living History Farm

Farm Manager Wayne Skipper pulls pork belly from a nearly 400 pound hog. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Ham hangs in the smokehouse at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway. The farm welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Hillary Windburn tosses dishwater out the kitchen window. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
Matt Silfer
Bob Hill uses a piece of bottle glass to scrap tiny shavings of cypress from a cooking spoon he made. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
A talkative turkey greets guests. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Guests are free to roam the pastures. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Mules relax in the stable. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Levon Hucks cooks pork fat to render lard and cracklins. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Guests are free to roam the pastures. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Cook wood is stacked on the porch. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Bill Paul draws well water for handwashing on the farmhouse porch. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
The cast iron cook stove was a mainstay in kitchens. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
A typical farm breakfast. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Susan Githens hold up an "old timey" collard as she describes the proper way to cook them. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Hillary Windburn tosses dishwater out the kitchen window. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Hillary Windburn describes the items on the breakfast table. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Angela Lang, right, of Carolina Forest and her four year old son Johnathan check out a fried pork chop, cooked by Susan Githens, left. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Wayne Skipper strips the meat from a hog to prepare it fro sausage making. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Farm Manager Wayne Skipper strips the ribs from a hog. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Farm Manager Wayne Skipper strips the ribs from a hog. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
Levon Hucks pork fat to render lard and cracklins. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News
A curious rooster keeps watch on his brood. The L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway welcomes guests from around the region for Smokehouse Day. The museum and working farm recreates the way of life during the early 20th century.
Matt Silfer
For The Sun News