Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.23

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.
WPDE

Local

Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project which will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector.

Local

How to survive an active shooter

The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers tips to civilians on how to survive an active shooter. Avoid, deny and defend, officers say, reminding people that what they do when a gunman starts firing can mean life or death.

Local

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital prepares for blood drive

William Mauer has given blood most of his life, and now requires blood transfusions every two weeks at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. Mauer credits donated blood with keeping him alive. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the hospital is having a blood drive from 10am-4pm on Friday.

Editor's Choice Videos