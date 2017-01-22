Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.23

Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project which will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector.
Myrtle Beach is a finalist in the Knight Cities Challenge, a competition for grants to improve urban spaces, with its proposal to turn old rail cars into meeting spaces or business incubators. Winners will be announced in the spring.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers tips to civilians on how to survive an active shooter. Avoid, deny and defend, officers say, reminding people that what they do when a gunman starts firing can mean life or death.
William Mauer has given blood most of his life, and now requires blood transfusions every two weeks at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. Mauer credits donated blood with keeping him alive. January is National Blood Donor Month, and the hospital is having a blood drive from 10am-4pm on Friday.