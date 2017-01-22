Myrtle Beach contingent greeted by love, friendliness at Women’s March on Washington

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22 Pause

1:15 6-year-old gets his dream job: Garbage man for a day

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

3:56 Officials about expansion bringing in jobs

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway