Severe storms, damaging winds, tornadoes could move through area tonight

The threat of severe storms, damaging winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes will increase midday Sunday into the evening across the area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The National Weather Service in Charleston warned the “high risk” storms, although rare for the area this time of year, are expected to be dangerous and life threatening. Most of Georgetown and Horry counties remain in “moderate risk” for severe weather, which could include strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail, according to the NWS briefing at noon.
“A significant outbreak of tornadoes, some strong and on the ground for a long time, is expected Sunday across north Florida and South Georgia,” according to our Grand Strand News Alliance Partner WPDE.
Here's a look at when and what type of severe weather is expected in our area. EVERYTHING on the table. PLEASE stay weather aware! #scwx pic.twitter.com/MSO5rb0Rih— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) January 22, 2017
“Some of these storms will head through the Carolinas this evening,” WPDE reports. “While the atmosphere is not expected to be as unstable here, there is still a significant threat of severe storms.”
The squalls are expected to quickly move through the area between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to WPDE’s First Warning Weather Team.
Some storms could produce quarter-sized or golf-ball-sized hail and strong winds. “Given the amount of spin in the atmosphere, a few tornadoes are certainly possible, especially in individual storms,” WPDE reports.
Our latest briefing on this afternoon's expected severe weather outbreak can be found at https://t.co/cSwVmkMonW #scwx #gawx— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) January 22, 2017
People are encouraged to have a severe weather safety plan in place and to know where to go when life-threatening weather hits. The safest place in a home is on the lowest floor of the house in an interior room.
Check with WPDE’s First Warning Weather Team for more alerts.
Deadly weather in the Southeast killed 15 people and injured dozens more, authorities said Sunday, as residents along the Georgia-Florida line braced for more intense, fast-moving storms — including unusually strong "long track" twisters, the Associated Press reported Sunday morning.
Here are the differences between an outlook, watch and warning. pic.twitter.com/43Y2LIO06O— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) January 22, 2017
On Sunday, a tornado blew through a mobile home park in rural Cook County in southern Georgia — sheering off siding, upending homes and killing seven people, officials said.
Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado "leveled" the park before dawn Sunday and that emergency responders searched for survivors for hours after the twister struck. Purvis said the park had about 40 mobile homes, and roughly half were destroyed.
In addition to seven deaths in Cook County, four people were killed in adjoining counties Sunday. Another four people were killed in Mississippi by a tornado on Saturday, bringing the weekend death toll to 15.
Brendan Farrington, of the Associated Press, contributed to this report.
Comments