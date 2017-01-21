“UnGuarded: A Conversation with Chris Herren” brings drug conversation to local high school

Former NBA player Chris Herren is scheduled to speak at Myrtle Beach High School in “UnGuarded: A Conversation with Chris Herren.”
Herren formerly played for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics and now acts as a motivational speaker to educate and create public awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.
Herren is set to discuss his past drug and alcohol addictions, as well as his recovery, as a way to combat heroin abuse and other addictions throughout the county.
He is scheduled to appear on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. to talk to the student body and will repeat his talk at 7 p.m. for the public. Admission to the event is free.
Comments