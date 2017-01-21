Single moms fulfill dreams of home ownership through Habitat for Humanity program

You could not have wiped the smiles from their faces Saturday morning if you tried as two single moms and their combined seven sons took possession of their new homes in Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s Village of Dreams.
“The words are unspeakable,” said 15-year-old Rashamail Bellamy, son of new homeowner Teenia Strickland.
Bellamy, along with his brothers, Rashaun, 11, and Harrece, 7, each will have their own bedrooms now thanks to the Habitat program that brought a church, a bank and a construction company together to build the two houses.
Next door to the Stricklands, the family of Valeska Marques with sons James, 15, Jacob, 14, Jeremiah, 6, and Joseph, 3, will live in their new Habitat home. Sitting quietly on the unmade bed in his new room after a 9 a.m. dedication, son Jacob said, “It’s gonna be a good time here.”
Pastor Trey Kelly of Wellspring Church said being able to collaborate with Habitat, RS Parker Homes and Anderson Brothers Bank during the almost two-year project has been “exciting and fun.”
“As a church, we are called to help those less fortunate,” Kelly said. “We find highly successful organizations doing a great job and we just try to help them. This project is really special to us because Ronnie Parker Jr. and his dad of RS Parker Homes and Bryan Lenertz of Anderson Brothers Bank all attend our church. We started talking about what we could each bring to the table to help these two families get homes. It has been fun to see how God has brought all these businesses and organizations together to help this Myrtle Beach community.”
Constructed in the neighborhood that Habitat calls its Village of Dreams off Mistletoe Court in Myrtle Beach, the two homes are a first Habitat build for RS Parker Homes, said Parker Jr.
“We felt it was important for RS Parker Homes to get involved with Habitat as a way of giving back to our community. We are blessed to be in a position that we can help, and it’s our calling to love our neighbors, so this is a very tangible way for us to demonstrate that,” he said.
RS Parker Homes managed the construction of the two homes and paid the balance of the construction cost that was not covered by a Habitat secured grant, the contribution by Anderson Brothers Bank and donations of time and materials by subcontractors and vendors. Wellspring partnered to completely furnish the homes.
Horry County area executive for Anderson Brothers Bank Bryan Lenertz said the bank teamed up with R.S. Parker Homes and Wellspring Church and contributed financially to the building of the two homes in order to do more for the community.
“Anderson Brothers is a family oriented community bank headquartered in Marion County but growing into Horry County,” Lenertz said. “We do not want to just say we are a community bank. We want feet on the ground to show we are a community bank.”
Lenertz said the bank branches out twice a year to help with different community projects. For the Habitat build, Lenertz said R.S. Parker Homes already had the plans in place when the bank became involved.
“We gave money on this one but in the future with any Habitat projects, we will want more feet on the ground,” he said.
At Saturday’s dedication, Lenertz said, “It has been interesting during this process to learn what Habitat does.”
The Strickland and Marques families also invested sweat equity into building the homes. Valeska Marques said she and her older sons helped with the build, while the entire family helped with cleanup and yard work. A medical assistant at Coastal Podiatry Associates, her family has had many trials through the years. After marrying young to a man who eventually returned to his home country of Brazil, she was left to fend for her family and ended up virtually homeless, living in hotels or on the couches of family members until she found Myrtle Beach’s New Directions program.
“The New Directions program is so amazing,” Marques said. “The boys didn’t even realize we were kind of homeless.”
The family lived in an apartment unit provided through the program for more than a year and that is how they became involved with the Habitat build.
Counting her many blessings, Marques said she is just thankful she will now have a home where she and her children can make memories.
Teenia Strickland said the process has been a great experience that also included a lot of hard work and dedication.
“It is such a blessing,” Strickland said. “I am very happy. I still cannot believe it.”
Strickland, a certified nursing assistant at National Healthcare in Garden City, said she put in more than 230 hours and her children put in many hours helping where they could. The families were also required to take classes on budgeting, credit and savings so they could learn to take care of the homes that Strickland said is “giving them a new start in life.”
As each child checked out their new homes complete with new beds and mattresses, the smiles grew bigger. For Rashamail, his large, two-door closet offering a place for him to store his personal belongings was what made him happy. The room, he said, “is beautiful, just like I pictured it.”
Still faltering for the right words during an emotional day, he said, “I really can’t explain. It’s just that it’s there and I can call it mine.”
His first move to decorate his new personal space, he said, would be to hang a poster of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
