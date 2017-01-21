Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ ballpark again ranked among top 50 Stadium Experiences

Stadium Journey recently ranked the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ ballpark, TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, among the top 50 Stadium Experiences in all of sports for the sixth consecutive season.
The stadium placed 38th out of all sports stadiums, fifth in Minor League Baseball and tops in the Carolina League.
The Stadium Journey rankings take each ballpark’s experience and ranks them against stadiums in the same league as well as Major League Baseball stadiums, and stadiums from all sports.
Each stadium then receives a FANFARE rating, which is a compilation score out of the categories the overall atmosphere, food and beverage options, the neighborhood around the park, the fans, the access, the overall return on investment and one category for any extras or special features. Ratings are also used from Stadium Journey’s readers, known as the crowd score, and will act as tiebreakers if necessary.
“I think it speaks to everything we try to do as an organization,” said Andy Milovich, vice president and general manager for the Pelicans.
The Pelicans received five stars for food and beverage, neighborhood, access and extras and an overall FANFARE score of 4.5.
“To be ranked across the best in all sports is an incredible thing to hang your hat on,” said Milovich.
Milovich said that Pelicans Ballpark stands out from other stadiums due to the variety of food, the entertainment provided throughout games, how guests have fun and feeling the ocean breeze throughout a game.
“It’s an incredible experience,” said Milovich.
Of course, Milkovich gives the majority of credit to his staff.
“I was fortunate to inherit an incredible staff … who deliver a great show and great experience,” said Milovich.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments