Heavy thunderstorms, damaging winds possible on Sunday

The chance of heavy thunderstorms, potentially damaging, gusty winds, and a slight risk for tornadoes are in the forecast for Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico brought in clouds on Saturday and a powerful low pressure system is expected to move into the area on Sunday, according to a brief from the weather service.
Rain could become heavy at times on Sunday, with the heaviest likely in the evening. Heavy thunderstorms are also possible, which could produce localized wind damage. Wind gusts could be around 35 - 50 mph, according to WPDE.
Large hail and the possibility of a tornado is forecast with these storms, according to weather authorities.
Heavy rainfall during a short span of time could also create some temporary localized flooding, according to the weather service.
Aside from the severe weather, mild air will spread across the Carolinas, bringing warm weather with highs in the 70s.
The American Red Cross is urging families to prepare ahead of the potentially severe weather and suggested building a storm kit, making a plan, and staying informed.
“We want everyone to be safe before, during, and after the severe weather,” said Louise Welch Williams, CEO for the Red Cross in South Carolina in a news release. “That’s why we are encouraging our friends and neighbors to take steps now, before the rain and winds begin, to minimize the impact on their families and homes.”
For more on the American Red Cross and safety tips, visit http://www.redcross.org/local/south-carolina.
