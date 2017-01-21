Dense fog advisory issued Saturday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for inland Horry, Georgetown counties and surrounding areas from 5 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Other counties under the advisory include: Robeson, N.C., Bladen, N.C., inland Columbus, N.C. inland Pender, N.C., inland New Hanover, N.C., inland Brunswick, N.C., Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, and Williamsburg, according to the weather service.
Visibility will be less than half a mile with some pockets dropping near zero miles, forecasters said.
The dense fog could make driving hazardous Saturday morning, weather authorities warned.
The fog will be slow to disapate with most areas climbing above the dense threshold around 10 a.m. Saturday, weather officials said.
