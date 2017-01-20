Myrtle Waves to appear on Travel Channel this weekend

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan Pause

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.20

0:54 Zoo Owners Prepare for Hurricane Matthew

4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department