Myrtle Waves to appear on Travel Channel this weekend

Myrtle Waves is set to appear on the Travel Channel’s “Xtreme Waterparks” show this weekend.
The show, set to air Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 12:30 a.m., will feature the park’s Turbo Twisters on the episode “Twist and Launch.”
“It was a thrill to host their crew at the park here in Myrtle Beach last summer during filming and we look forward to watching it this weekend,” Myrtle Waves general manager Josh Henderson said in a press release.
Myrtle Waves is featured in episode three of 18 in the series, alongside two other locations from Italy and Wales.
The park is scheduled to open May 13 through Sept. 4.
