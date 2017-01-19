Update: Cause of death still unknown for body found in Myrtle Beach woods

Myrtle Beach police scanned the woods at the end of 27th Avenue North Thursday afternoon, a day after a 28-year-old man’s lifeless body was found behind a fenced-in substation.
The police set up a 3D laser scanner to scan and record the area for the investigation into his death.
An officer was doing a routine check of the wooded area behind the Myrtle Beach 1771 Elk’s Lodge at 11 a.m. Wednesday when he noticed a man lying along the wood line. The man was deceased, according to a police report.
Neighbors said they had not noticed anything suspicious, but police requested surveillance footage from the Elk’s Lodge.
An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. According to Fowler,the preliminary autopsy did not show a cause of death. The cause of death remains pending until a complete autopsy can be conducted which can take between 90 and 120 days.
According to Fowler, his death is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.
The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, Fowler said.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident, but as of Thursday afternoon, Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police said the incident is still a death investigation. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy to learn more about the man and to determine if foul play was involved in his death.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
